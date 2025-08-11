Congress takes out protest rally in Shahgunj

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To protest against the arrest of Congress leader and leader of opposition in Parliament, MP Rahul Gandhi, the City and District Congress Committee today staged a rasta-roko and agitation at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Shahgunj.

The agitation was led by District president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar and City president Shaikh Yusuf. The agitators shouted slogans against the Central Government, Election Commission etc. They urged the President to dissolve the government.

The live broadcast of Rahul Gandhi’s press conference was also arranged at the Gandhi Bhavan. Hundreds of office-bearers and activists including Jagannath Kale, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Iqbal Singh Gill, Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar and Moin Inamdar were present on the occasion.