Congress takes out Sanman Morcha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The City District Congress Committee of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar today organised a 'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Sanman Morcha' from Aurangpura to the District Collector's office, demanding the resignation of union Home Minister Amit Shah, this afternoon.

The march began by paying tributes to the statue of the Phule couple and the bust of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Aurangpura. The morcha via Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Shahgunj reached the district collectorate and a memorandum was presented to the collector. The Congress’s district president Dr Kalyan Kale and city president Shaikh Yusuf led the agitation while former minister of state Anil Patel addressed the gathering. The internal factionalism within the party was also felt before the starting of the march. Retired education officer M K Deshmukh and his team made efforts for the successful conduct of the morcha.

The party members and office-bearers including Dr Zafar Khan, Lahu Shewale, Ravindra Kale, Jagannath Kale, Prof Dr Mohan Deshmukh, Vishwas Autade, Badamrao Taur Patil, Adv Syed Akram, Deepali Misal, Engr. Vishal Banswal, Dr Pawan Dongre, Rahul Sawant, Qaiser Baba, Ashok Dolas, Sandeep Borse, Iqbal Singh Gill, Gajanan Mate, Prakash Sanap, Vithal Korde, Nimesh Patel, Atish Pitale, among others, were present on the occasion.