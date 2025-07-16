Congress to grant tickets to candidates capable of winning in upcoming elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“ To protect Democracy and Constitution, if Rahul Gandhi alone can walk hundreds of kilometres and listen to the people, why can’t you fight for democracy?” questioned the All India Congress Minority Department’s Vice Chairman and Maharashtra in-charge Mohammad Ahmed Khan, along with Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Minority Department Chairman and former MLC Dr Wajahat Mirza, addressing the gathering at a meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan under the banner of the party’s City and District Minority Department, on Wednesday.

City Congress President Shaikh Yusuf chaired the event. Both Khan and Mirza captivated the audience by weaving in poetry and couplets into their speeches.

They assured the gathering that candidates capable of winning in the upcoming municipal elections should be recommended, and the responsibility of granting them party tickets would rest with us. This statement was met with enthusiastic applause.

Criticising the current government, they said it serves not the poor but capitalists, and is one that creates division based on caste and religion.

City Congress Senior Vice President Dr Arun Shirsat conducted the event, while District Minority Congress President Anees Patel and City Minority Congress President Moin Inamdar shared their thoughts.

The meeting was attended by State Minority Department Vice President Ibrahim Pathan, Secretary Khalid Pathan, General Secretary Shaikh Kaiser Azad, Gulab Patel, Iqbalsingh Gill, Babanrao Didore, Engineer Iftikhar, Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, Moin Qureshi, Anita Bhandari, Rekha Raut, and others.