Congress to hold interviews of aspirants on November 9

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following the announcement of municipal council elections, political activities in the district have intensified. The Congress party has scheduled interviews for its aspirants on November 9 at Gandhi Bhavan, Shahagunj, starting at 10 am .

District president Kiran Dongaonkar said that a team of candidates contesting the assembly elections will conduct these interviews. Application forms have already been distributed to aspirants, who must submit them by Thursday. The final interviews will be held on November 9.

Meanwhile, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) district president MLA Satish Chavan said, “Our party’s election preparations are complete, and forms have already been distributed. We will wait till November 10. If no proposal for an alliance within the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) comes by then, we will take our independent decision on November 11. The alliance must be based on self-respect.”

On the other hand, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) district president Pandurang Tangde Patil announced that the party has begun a district-wide tour to review election preparedness and hold meetings with local leaders and aspirants.

The schedule is as follows:

Nov 7: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tehsil (morning), Phulambri (1 pm), Sillod (4 pm)

Nov 8: Soygaon (10 am), Kannad (1 pm), Khuldabad (4 pm)

Nov 9: Vaijapur (10 am), Gangapur (1 pm), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West/Bajaj Nagar (4 pm)

Nov 10: Paithan (11 am)