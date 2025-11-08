Congress to hold interviews of election aspirants today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

District Congress will conduct interviews of aspirants for contesting Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayat elections 2025 at Gandhi Bhavan in Shahganj at 10 am, on November 9.

District Congress Committee president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar has appealed to interested candidates to be present at Gandhi Bhavan during this time.

The interviews will be held in the presence of the District in-charge and former MP Tukaram Renge Patil, sitting MP Dr Kalyan Kale, State Office-Bearers, Assembly Constitutency in-charge, all tehsil presidents, all city presidents and others.

Box

Schedule of interviews

The tehsil-wise schedule of interviews is as follows:

Phulambri Municipal Council-10 am to 11 am

Sillod Municipal Council-11 am to 12 noon

Paithan--12 noon to 1 pm

Vaijapur--2 pm to 3 pm

Kannad---3 pm to 4 pm

Gangapur--4 pm to 5 pm

Khuldabad---5 pm to 6 pm