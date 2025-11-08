Congress to hold interviews of election aspirants today
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 8, 2025 22:35 IST2025-11-08T22:35:36+5:302025-11-08T22:35:36+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
District Congress will conduct interviews of aspirants for contesting Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayat elections 2025 at Gandhi Bhavan in Shahganj at 10 am, on November 9.
District Congress Committee president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar has appealed to interested candidates to be present at Gandhi Bhavan during this time.
The interviews will be held in the presence of the District in-charge and former MP Tukaram Renge Patil, sitting MP Dr Kalyan Kale, State Office-Bearers, Assembly Constitutency in-charge, all tehsil presidents, all city presidents and others.
Schedule of interviews
The tehsil-wise schedule of interviews is as follows:
Phulambri Municipal Council-10 am to 11 am
Sillod Municipal Council-11 am to 12 noon
Paithan--12 noon to 1 pm
Vaijapur--2 pm to 3 pm
Kannad---3 pm to 4 pm
Gangapur--4 pm to 5 pm
Khuldabad---5 pm to 6 pm