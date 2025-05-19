Congress to take out Tiranga Yatra on May 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In honour of the Indian Armed Forces, the City and District Congress Committee will organise a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ (Tricolour Rally) on May 21. A review meeting was held on Sunday at Gandhi Bhavan in the presence of Congress observer MLC Rajesh Rathod and City Congress president Shaikh Yusuf to discuss the arrangements.

Following the directives of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshavardhan Sapkal, the rally is being organised to pay tribute to the armed forces. The rally will begin at 9.30 am on Wednesday from Mahatma Gandhi’s life-size statue in Shahganj. It will pass through Shahganj, Chelipura, and Annabhau Sathe Chowk, and conclude at the Rajiv Gandhi life-size statue, where a tribute will be offered on the occasion of his death anniversary. The rally will be themed "Jai Hind" and "Yaad Karo Qurbani" (Remember the Sacrifice).

The Observer and the City President appealed to the party leaders, office-bearers, workers and activists to participate in the tricolour rally in large numbers.

District Central Co-operative Bank Vice President Kiran Patil, Jagannath Kale, Prof. Mohan Deshmukh, City Kisan Congress President Mahendra Ramandwal, Anees Patel, Mohsin Khan, Dr. Arun Shirsath, Nadeem Saudagar, M D Pathan, Zafar Khan, Kishor Chawariya, Mudasir Ansari, and several other office-bearers and workers were present in the meeting.