Congress vows to contest civic elections with full strength

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city Congress, during a review meeting held on Saturday, resolved to contest the upcoming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections with full strength. A key decision taken at the meeting was that all future meetings will now be held ward-wise, putting an end to gatherings at Gandhi Bhavan. However, during the same meeting, some members took a jab saying, “No one from outside can weaken the Congress, the ones doing that are sitting right here.”

The meeting, organised for the Central, East, and West Assembly constituencies, took place at Gandhi Bhavan in the presence of district observer Dr Wajahat Mirza, MP Dr. Kalyan Kale, city district president Shaikh Yusuf, Central constituency in-charge Rizwan Saudagar, East in-charge Vidya Patil, and West in-charge Surendra Ghodjkar.

District in-charge Wajahat Mirza said that efforts will be made to bring everyone together and devise a strong strategy for the city’s development and strengthening of the party. City Congress president Shaikh Yusuf raised the slogans “No Water, No Tax” and “We must fight not for power, but for the city’s development.”

Prominent office-bearers and leaders including M M Shaikh, Kamal Farooqui, Prof. (Dr) Mohan Deshmukh, Dr Sartaj Pathan, Namdev Pawar, Syed Akram, Ibrahim Pathan, Naser Khan, bloc presidents Bhausaheb Jagtap, Ibrahim Patel, Iqbal Singh Gill, Umakant Khotkar, City Women’s president Deepali Misal, Mahendra Ramandwal, Dr. Arun Shirsat, Shaikh Athar, Hamad Chaus, among others, presented their suggestions.

Others present included Anees Patel, Shaikh Kaiser Baba, Vishal Banswal, Amer Abdul Salim, Sagar Nagare, Iftekhar Shaikh, Yogesh Thorat, Moin Inamdar, Dr. Pawan Dongre, Nadeem Saudagar, Vidya Ghorpade, Shakuntala Sable, Anita Bhandari, Usha Khandagale, Manju Lokhande, Chandraprabha Khandare, Saroj Jacob, Neeta Bhalerao, Aruna Landge and many others. The proceedings of the meeting were conducted by Dr. Nilesh Ambewadikar.