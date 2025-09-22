Congress vows to excel in upcoming LSG elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The City and District Congress Committee held a review meeting, in presence of observers, at Gandhi Bhavan, on Monday. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice president and district observer former MLC Dr Wajahat Mirza, MP Dr Kalyan Kale, incharge (Central Assembly constituency) Rizwan Saudagar, incharge (East Assembly constituency) Vidya Patil and incharge (West Assembly constituency) Surendra Ghodajkar graced the meeting.

The City Congress chief Shaikh Yusuf assured the party leaders that Congress will be elected with a thumping majority by the public in the upcoming elections.

Mirza said, “ The tickets will be given to the candidates loyal to the party and have the capacity to get elected in the local-self body elections.”

The meeting discussed the party’s strategy in the upcoming municipal corporation elections, voters registration drive and strengthening of organisation. Neeta Bhalerao, Nazeer Farooqui and many other activists and workers joined the party on the occasion.

District president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, NSUI regional president Sagar Salunke, general secretary Sandeep Patil, Ravindra Kale, Jitendra Dehade, Dr Zafar Khan, Mohan Deshmukh, Jagannath Kale, Ashok Dolas, Adv Syed Akram, bloc president Ibrahim Patel, Deepali Misal, Saroj Jacob and many other party leaders, activists and workers were present in large numbers.