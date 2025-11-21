Congress women stage demonstration in connection with Dongrale case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city women's congress today staged a protest at Kranti Chowk, demanding immediate capital punishment for the monster who brutally murdered a four-year-old girl after raping her and crushing her face with a stone. It may be noted that the entire district was shaken by the extremely heartbreaking and horrific incident that took place in Dongarale village of Malegaon tehsil.

The demonstration was led by Deepali Misal, president of the city women’s congress. During the protest, party workers raised slogans, demanding justice to the minor girl and hanging the culprit, echoed throughout the area. Deepali Misal demanded that the police administration take the strictest possible action and that the criminal be given the death penalty without delay.

The protest included participation of Ibrahim Pathan, Dr Sartaj Pathan, Dr Pawan Dongre, Jayprakash Narnavare, Yogesh Thorat, Prashant Shinde, Jaipal Danve, Rehana Shaikh, Rubina Syed, Manju Lokhande, Chakradhar Magre, Moiddin Qureshi, Irfan Pathan, Vandana Jagtap, Lata Akshay, Nirmala Shikhare, Ravi Lokhande, Usha Pagare, Sheetal Deshmukh, Mohammad Zakir, Sahebrao Bankar, Anurag Dabhade, Sanket Salve, Neha Pawar, Alka Wanjare, and others.