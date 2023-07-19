Conman posing as PSI dupes traders of Rs 2.5 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A BA passed youth posing as a PSI of Waluj MIDC police station duped seven hardware businessmen of Rs 2.5 lakh in a month. The Pundliknagar police have arrested this conman. He has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Narayan Deshmukh (36, Pundliknagar).

Police said, Sachin Kale, a businessman from N-4, Cidco area received a call from an unknown number on July 3. The person on the police told him that he is a police officer from Waluj MIDC police station and he wanted to purchase an inverter battery. He told him that he will send a man and will make the payment through PhonePe. Kale gave the battery but did not receive the payment. He tried to contact the person on the phone, but there was no response on the phone. The person duped the traders from City Chowk, Satara and other areas and took several material from them.

Two days back, Pundliknagar PI Rajshree Aade and API Sheshrao Khatne received the information that a person is sell some electric and hardware material. Accordingly, PSI Megha Mali, Ganesh Doiphode, Jalinder Mate, Santosh Pardhe, Deepak Deshmukh, Deepak Jadhav, Rajesh Yadmal, Ajay Kamble, Kalyan Nikam, Nilesh Shinde, and Sandeep Bidkar laid a trap and arrested Dnyaneshwar. During interrogation, he confessed that the duped several traders posing as PSI.

He told the police that he mentioned his name to the true caller as PSI Shinde. He used to tell the traders that his constable will come to take the articles, but he himself used to go to take the delivery.