Conmen trick elderly woman, flee with gold chain in Shahaganj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An elderly woman from Shahaganj was duped of her gold chain in broad daylight after two tricksters misled her with a false promise of free ration, clothes, and Rs 2,000 cash. The incident occurred on June 28 at around 5.30 pm near the busy Mahadev Mandir area.

The victim, Kamal Padalkar, was walking past a petrol pump when a man approached her, claiming that a government aid distribution was happening nearby. Initially skeptical, she was persuaded when the man said, “Even if you don’t need it, take it and give it to someone poor.” To appear needy, she was advised to remove her 5.5-gram gold chain and keep it in her bag. Trusting his words, she complied only to realise later that the man, along with an accomplice, had vanished with the chain using sleight of hand. The incident has left residents shaken over the growing boldness of such cons in crowded city areas.