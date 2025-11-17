Connecting water pipeline works gain momentum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To supply an additional 200 MLD of water to the city in December, work on connecting the 2,500 mm diameter main water pipeline began on Monday at Takli Phata on Paithan Road. The work had started on Sunday and was further accelerated on Monday. Until this work is completed, the 900 mm diameter water pipeline will remain closed for six days, resulting in a reduction of 26 MLD in the city’s water supply. This has affected water distribution, causing residents to receive water a day late.

Under the new water supply scheme, a 2,500 mm diameter main water pipeline has been laid from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi. However, a section of the pipeline at Takli Phata was incomplete. To complete this, a 130-meter pipeline is being laid and connected. The distance from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi is 39 km, and this is said to be the final stage of the pipeline-laying work. Once the 130-meter section is connected, the entire 39-km pipeline will be fully installed. The testing of this pipeline is scheduled to begin in December.

For connecting the pipeline at Takli Phata, a six-day shutdown of the 900 mm diameter water supply line was taken starting Sunday. Consequently, the city’s water supply has been reduced by 26 MLD.