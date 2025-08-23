Conservation of soil & water may bring change to enivornment: Vijayanna Borade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “There is a need to take measures to stop erosion of soil in Marathwada. The erosion is causing losses to both farmers and nature. The fertile land is washed in rainy season while it gathers in dams and rivers and affects their level,” said Vijayanna Borade, Veteran agricultural expert.

He was speaking at the 67th foundation day ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), which was held in the main auditorium on Saturday. He was honoured with the Jeevansadhna Award of his remarkable contribution in the field of agriculture.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function while VC of Smt Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women's University (SNDTWU), Dr Ujwala Chakradeo was the chief guest. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE), Dr B N Dole, Management Council members Dr Gajanan Sanap and Principal Dr Bharat Khandare were also seated on the dais.

Vijayanna Borade said that the tree planting programme needs to be run by farmers and not by the government. “If farmers plant trees and conserve trees, they should be given 'carbon credits'. Work should be done to increase farmers' credit. I am sure there will be a change in climate with this initiative,” he said.

The agriculture expert said that conservation of soil and water may bring changes in the environment. Borade also stressed the need for water management and supportive irrigation projects to avoid loss of farmers and nature. Dr Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Kailash Ambhure proposed a vote of thanks.