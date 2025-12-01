Consideration to grant autonomous status to GMCH as well

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad that the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (GMCH) will also be considered for autonomous status, along with the three government medical colleges and hospitals in the state ‘Nagpur Medical’, ‘JJ’ in Mumbai and ‘Sassoon’ in Pune.

The three government medical colleges and hospitals in the state Nagpur Medical College, JJ Hospital in Mumbai and Sassoon Hospital in Pune are going to be converted into autonomous institutions. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis recently wrote a letter to the secretary of the Medical Education Department directing him to submit a report in this regard. However, the 70-year-old GMCH, which is the mainstay for poor patients in the Marathwada region, was overlooked for autonomous status. MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad met the chief minister and demanded autonomous status for GMCH.

They will take a positive decision

I met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded autonomous status for GMCH. He showed a positive response regarding the demand. Therefore, I am confident that GMCH will also get autonomous status.

— MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad

MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad discussing with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about granting autonomous status to GMCH.