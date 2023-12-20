Consistency in hard work needed to be the ‘best’: Hanmantrao Gaikwad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “ It is necessary for students to bring excellence for a bright future in any field. To become excellent, one needs to work hard day and night,” said Hanmantrao Gaikwad of 'BVG Group.'

He was speaking in a programme organised at MGM Stadium on the 41st foundation day of the Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) on Wednesday. The message of 'Aao Ujala Kare' was delivered in a spirited atmosphere with candles in hand at the ground. MGM president Kamalkishor Kadam, Vice President Dr P M Jadhav, Secretary Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Bhausaheb Rajale, Vijay Kadam and Abdul Kadir Maulana were seated on the dais.

Hanmantrao Gaikwad said that everyone's definition of happiness is different.

“There are huge opportunities in the world. One faces humiliation in the beginning, but never worries about it. There will be success surely if one finds the spark in oneself and works continuously,” he added.

In his presidential speech, Kamalkishor Kadam said that this educational campus, which started with 300 students, has expanded to more than 50,000 students taking education every year in various institutions of MGM across the country.

In this programme, the winners of the youth festival were honoured with badges and certificates. The students of 40 departments presented 22 different arts in the competition at the festival. Dr Asha Deshpande and Ashwini Dashrathe conducted the proceedings of the programme.