Constitution Day celebrated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Preamble of the Constitution was read out at various places

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The citizens marked Constitution Day with solemn ceremonies in the presence of state housing minister Atul Save on Sunday.

The Preamble of the Constitution was read at various locations in the city, including Save’s contact office in Pundaliknagar and N-6 Bajrang Chowk. The reading aimed to emphasize the core principles enshrined in the constitution. Tributes were paid to the martyrs of 26/11, with the presence of BJP office bearers and workers, including Mangalmurthy Shastri, Damodhar Shinde, Vivek Rathod, and others.

500 copies distributed at Bhadkal gate

In a gesture of respect, the Republican Vidhyarthi Sena and Milind Nagsenvan Students Welfare Association showered flowers on an image of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution's preamble at Bhadkal Gate. Around 500 citizens were presented with sweets and copies of the proposal.

Constitution day celebrated at ZP

Zilla Parishad deputy chief executive officer Omprakash Ramawat honored Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Preamble of the Constitution was read out in the presence of officials. Education officer Jayashree Chavan, Aruna Bhumkar, Sangeeta Salunkhe and employees were present.