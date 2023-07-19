Construction of 18 substations delayed for want of land!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad today underlined that the

Central Government has sanctioned crores of rupees to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), but the power entity could not utilise the funds for the construction of substations for want of suitable lands.

The government has granted Rs 590 crore to MSEDCL for the construction of 18 electrical new substations in the city.

Many big housing projects are coming up in the city. Hence the demand for power is going up. Presently, the MSEDCL faces hardship in supplying power to these housing societies. Besides, complaints regarding fluctuation in power voltage have also become common these days. To overcome these issues, the MSEDCL and MSETCL demanded the construction of more substations in the city. Accordingly, the Centre issued the funds for the purpose, but the shortage of land in the city limits has become an issue of grave concern. Meanwhile, the power entity has identified five spots of the municipal corporation. The sites selected for substations are Padegaon Garbage Depot, Nakshatrawadi, Mitmita, Bassaiyyenagar, CADA office, Shahnoormiyan Dargah Chowk, ZP Ground etc.

The MSEDCL/MSETCL officials brought to the notice of the minister that they have written to various departments requesting to spare open spaces if available with them for substations, but there is no response. The MSEDCL claimed that it is ready to pay the charges as per the ready reckoner. The meeting discussed purchasing private land on the occasion.

The district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, CSMC administrator G Sreekanth, and MSEDCL’s joint managing director (JMD) Dr Mangesh Gondawale were present on the occasion.

The civic chief said that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is preparing the city development plan. Hence I would like the MSEDCL to let us know where it wanted spaces for the substations. We will reserve that open plots for the special purpose in the development plan. Besides, the meeting discussed going through the present government reservations in the plan and if recommended the civic administration will remove the encroachments from them.