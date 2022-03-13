Construction of 200 houses comes to a halt in Phulambri

Aurangabad, March 13:

The monthly budget of the common man has collapsed due to rising prices of almost all commodities and materials. This has also affected the construction sector as the prices of all the items including the steel have skyrocketed. As a result, work on 200 houses constructed under the Gharkul schemes in Phulambri and 300 in rural areas has come to a halt.

The dream of the common man to build a house is being ruined as the prices of steel and cement required for construction have gone up in the last six months. Citizens and builders have stopped building houses due to the daily rise in prices of steel and cement. The municipal council in Phulambri receives a grant of Rs 2.50 lakh for every house built under the Gharkul scheme. But as the prices of construction materials soared, the beneficiaries have to pay at least Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh in addition. The prices of steel have reached Rs 9,000 per quintal. As a result, the work of hundreds of households has taken a break. Apart from this, since the beneficiaries are getting a grant of Rs 1.50 lakh, it is becoming difficult to build a house.