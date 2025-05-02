Construction of administrative building at Aam Khaas Maidan with government’s approval, claims Waqf Board

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra State Board of Waqf (MSBW) Chairman, Sameer Qazi, has clarified that the state government has decided to construct an administrative building on the Aam Khaas Maidan. The building will house the offices of the Waqf Board, the Minority Affairs Department, and the Maulana Azad Minorities Financial Development Corporation. The government has allocated funds to the Public Works Department (PWD), which has accordingly initiated the construction work. Meanwhile, the planned football ground area will be left untouched, and the offices will be set up on the remaining land. The former MP Imtiyaz Jaleel has received incorrect information, therefore, a discussion will be held with him soon, he said.

While addressing a press conference in the city on Thursday, Sameer Qazi said, “ There are 29 acres of land available at Aam Khaas ground. Out of this, 11 acres have been reserved for a football stadium. The government is constructing an administrative building on the remaining land, a decision that was made in 2024. A meeting regarding this was conducted at the District Collector's office by the then Minister Abdul Sattar. The government approved the construction of the administrative building, and the PWD issued the work order in December. Hence, there is nothing illegal or unauthorised about this project.”

“Someone gave former MP Jaleel wrong information, which led to him halting the work. He was a Waqf Board member for many years. Had he simply called us, we could have clarified the facts. Once the government has decided to build, there is no need for a separate NOC from the Waqf Board,” said the Waqf Board chairman.

“The board would still look into the matter in depth. If anything is found to be incorrect or unlawful, a position will be presented to the government. He emphasised that the offices are needed for the Waqf Board, Maulana Azad Corporation, and Commissionerate of Minority Affairs Department, and that the construction is being done specifically for that purpose,” explained Kazi.