Construction of approach road to Jack well kickstarts

Aurangabad:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) executive engineer Gajanan Rabade today underlined that the task of laying the main water pipeline of 2500 mm diameter is underway between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi (of length 39 km). Out of which, the pipeline of the length of 7 km has been completed, so far and the digging of a trench to lay a 9 km long pipeline is underway. If the work continues with the same speed, the work of laying the pipeline will get completed by September 2023, claimed the MJP official adding that the Jack well will be constructed in the bed of the dam. Hence the construction of the road approaching the Jack well (one-km deep) has also been started.

Rabade added that the construction of a water treatment plant (WTP) and Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Nakshatrawadi are also under progress.

It may be noted that the MJP may face obstruction while laying the pipeline due to encroachments in Dhorkin, Bidkin and Chitegaon. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will be removing the encroachments. The laying of the main pipeline will be done in phases.