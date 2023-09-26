Construction of food park in Bidkin DMIC in final stage

Auric's focus on the Bidkin industrial phase

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The construction of a food park on 168 hectares in Bidkin industrial phase under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) is in the final stage. Officials of Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric) predicted that the work would be completed after Diwali.

At present, 2,000 acres of land in the Shendra industrial phase has been allotted to entrepreneurs. Now, the Auric administration has now focused its attention on Bidkin DMIC. About 8000 acres of land has been acquired in the Bidkin industrial phase. Out of this, the decision to set up a food park on 168 hectares was taken last year. Road, underground electrical cable and internet cable, water lines, drainage line and electric poles will be laid for the food park.

A tender process was implemented to provide the facility. The work of the food park started last year. The contractor has been given a deadline to complete the work of the food park by the end of the year. The contractor has taken up this work on a war footing. So far, 80 percent of the work has been completed, informed the senior officials.

Second food park in Auric after Shendra five star

There is a food park in Shendra five star industrial estate. In all, 54 plots in this food park have been allotted for food processing industry. After this, the entrepreneurs had also started production by constructing all the plots. But due to various reasons, about 40 percent of the industries here have stopped their production. Some of these entrepreneurs have started other industries on their plots while others have leased them out. It is known that some plots are lying unused.