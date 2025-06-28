Construction of Jack Well slab begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the new water supply scheme, work is underway to construct a Jack Well (water intake structure) at the Jayakwadi Dam. On Saturday, work on the slab for the first phase of the Jack Well began. Prior to this, officials from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) performed a formal traditional ceremony. The target is to complete the first phase by the end of December.

The slab measures 17 meters by 17 meters, and concrete casting will be done on it. The work was formally inaugurated by MJP’s Chief Engineer Manisha Palande through a ceremonial pooja. Present on the occasion were Mahendra Gugulothu, General Manager of GVPR Company, Mukund Patange, Khaleel Khan, and technical department officers. The concrete casting marks a major milestone in the water supply project. High-pressure concrete will be used for the slab.

In the next phase, vertical turbine pumps for lifting untreated water and electro-mechanical equipment will be installed on the slab. Once this work is complete, the path for the city’s water supply will be clear, according to MJP officials.

Efforts are underway to ensure that by the end of December, the city receives at least 200 MLD of water through the new scheme. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting in Mumbai last month, during which he also instructed that the first phase be completed as soon as possible.