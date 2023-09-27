Consul General of Iran to attend seminar in Dr Rafiq Zakaria campus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maulana Azad College and Cultural House of Iran (Mumbai) will jointly organise a one-day international seminar on ‘Integration is the Key to Success' at Dr Rafiq Zakaria campus, at 4 pm, on September 30.

Iran's Consul General (Mumbai) Abolfazal Mohammad Alikhani will be the chief guest of this event.

Coordinating Secretary and director of Iran Cultural House, Mohammad Reza Fazel Koohani and College principal and convener Dr Mazhar Farooqui will also grace the event.

The seminar is free for all. The objective of the seminar is to strengthen the relationship between India and Iran and to remove misunderstandings between Shia and Sunni sects, creating an atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood. Vice-Principals Dr MA Bari and Dr Atharuddin Quadri have appealed to all to participate in this seminar.