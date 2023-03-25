Consumer redressal commission in 13 district lacks chairman

-974 complaints are awaiting justice in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (DCDRC) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and 13 other districts in Maharashtra are without a chairman, causing a backlog of hundreds of cases. The positions of chairpersons and members of consumer commissions expired in February 2023, and although an interim extension was granted by the Supreme Court until March 1, the posts have remained vacant since March 2.

The newly conducted selection process has also been canceled, further delaying the appointment of new members. As a result, 974 complaints are awaiting justice in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alone. The commission structure, consisting of district, state, and national levels, provides consumers with a means of redressal for grievances related to purchased items. The absence of a chairman has brought the judicial process to a halt, leaving consumers uncertain of how to seek justice for their complaints. Consumer awareness of the law is growing, leading to an increase in complaints filed with the commission. The need for swift recruitment of new chairpersons and members is urgent to ensure that consumers receive justice in a timely manner.

As many as 17213 consumer complaints were filed till February 2023 in DCDRC of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Out of which 16422 complaints were resolved. Also, 183 new complaints have been filed in January and February. As there is no chairman, the judicial process has stopped and today 974 complaints are awaiting justice.

As consumer awareness about the law is increasing, the number of complaints to the consumer commission is increasing. New chairman, members should be appointed soon so that customers get justice in time, Smita Kulkarni, former chairperson, DCDRC.