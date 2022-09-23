Consumers relieved with the fall in prices of edible oils

Aurangabad, Sep 23:

Ahead of Navratri celebrations, edible oil prices have fallen by Rs 10 to 15 per litre. Prices will be reduced by Rs 5 more till Dussehra. This has brought some relief to consumers. Indonesia has lifted the export ban on palm oil. The Central government abolished customs duty for 2 years, making the edible oil cheaper. After Dussehra, new soybean and groundnut oil will start arriving in the market. Therefore, the price of edible oil is expected to fall further.

The Safflower (Kardi) oil is the most expensive of the edible oils. It is priced at Rs 210 single filter and double filter Rs 215 per litre. It is said that the availability of Safflower seeds is still low. This is followed by mustard oil and sesame oil at Rs 190 per litre.

Prices will be reduced by Rs 5

Imports of new soybean, groundnut oil will begin after Dussehra, customs duty has been waived for two years and edible oil is also being imported in large quantities from abroad. The prices of edible oil other than groundnut has reduced by Rs 10 to 15 per litre. It will be reduced further by Rs 5 after Navratri festival, said Jagannath Bassaiye, oil trader.

Edible oil rates:

Oil Price

Safflower Rs 210

Groundnut Rs 172

Sunflower Rs 155

Soybean Rs 130

Cottonseed Rs 140

Palm Rs 110

Mustard Rs 190