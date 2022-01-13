Contact PF office through WebEx link, EPFO uses technology to provide services to members, pensioners

Aurangabad, Jan 13: The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Aurangabad, using the recent developments in technology, has provided a facility of direct in-house inquiries to the provident fund (PF) members and pensioners. A link has been created via WebEx and sent to all EPF registered establishments by email. By clicking on this link, video contact can be established with the PF Regional Office (RO), Aurangabad, said Jagdish Tambe, Regional Commissioner-I.

Through this, members and pensioners can inquire about their claims/pension. If they do not have a smartphone or internet, they can avail the utility through the facilities provided by their establishment. There is no charge for it. This facility will benefit the pensioners from all the districts falling under the jurisdiction of PF RO Aurangabad and will be very useful for those living in remote areas like Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli as it will also save them from undertaking long and physically tiring travel to the office and save travel expenses too. The facility will be available between 10 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday (excluding holidays).

WhatsApp facility for

getting work done at PF

Members and pensioners can inquire about their work through WhatsApp at the PF RO, Aurangabad. For this, if the following information is posted on the number 9405355287, the concerned person is informed about the progress of the work through phone call from office.

Inquiry registration form for members

(Members will be informed about their work on their contact telephone/mobile number)

1) Full name of the member/pensioner

2) UAN and PF Account Number:

3) PPO Number (for Pensioner):

4) Nature/Details of work:

Contact Member/Pensioner's Telephone/Mobile Number:

Also this facility is available at the gate of the office for the persons coming directly to the office.

Initiatives to ensure smooth service: Tambe

RC-1 Jagdish Tambe said that in view of the Corona related guidelines enforcing 50% attendance in office, the RO, which is already facing staff shortage, is taking several new initiatives to ensure smooth services to the stakeholders. He appealed to the members and pensioners to cooperate.