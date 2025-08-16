Container crash disrupts traffic on Solapur–Dhule highway
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 16, 2025 18:35 IST2025-08-16T18:35:11+5:302025-08-16T18:35:11+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Traffic on the Solapur–Dhule highway was briefly disrupted on Saturday afternoon after two containers ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Traffic on the Solapur–Dhule highway was briefly disrupted on Saturday afternoon after two containers collided, leaving one driver with minor injuries and causing heavy damage to both vehicles.
A container (TS-07-UF-9565), heading towards A.S. Club, rammed another (RJ-14-GG-6934) from behind, causing the latter to overturn. Driver Arfool Jat from Rajasthan suffered minor injuries in the mishap. Traffic police rushed to the spot and cleared the congestion, restoring normal flow within a short time.
Photo caption: A container rammed into another on Solapur–Dhule highway.Open in app