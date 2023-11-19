Container crushes couple, man dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A container hit a couple in front of a Petrol Pump at Jhalta Phata at 8 am on Sunday when they were returning to the city after celebrating Diwali. The man died on the spot while his wife was seriously injured.

The deceased has been identified as Pandit Babu Chavan (42, Renukanagar, Garkheda Parisar) while the name of his wife is Vaishali Pandit Chavan (38).

According to details, the couple had two children who did not go with their parents due to attending coaching classes. Pandit Chavan works in a private company and went to his native place at Jogeshwari in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district with his wife on a two-wheeler for Diwali festival celebration.

After the celebration, the couple was returning home from their native place on the motorcycle (MH-20-FJ-2688) on Sunday early morning. A speeding container (MH-17-BY-6974) hit their motorcycle in front of a petrol pump at Jhalta Phata at 8 am today.

Pandit Chavan came under the wheel of the container and died on the spot while Vaishali was thrown away from the vehicle. She sustained serious injuries. The couple who was lying in a pool of blood were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by newspaper vendor Ganesh Khatke, Subhash Pawar, Dinesh Shekde and others. Doctors declared Pandit brought dead while Vaishali is undergoing treatment at GMCH.

Chikalthana Police Station has taken its note. Head constable V N Bochre under the guidance of Police Inspector Ravindra Khadekar is on the case.