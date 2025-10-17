Contempt notices issued to 18 people in Chapaner land dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad Bench of the Mumbai High Court has issued contempt notices to 18 individuals involved in a land dispute in Chapaner village, Kannad taluka. The court, led by Justice Ajit B. Kadethankar, gave the order on 13th October, directing the respondents to respond by 19th November 2025.

The dispute concerns 13 acres and 21 gunthas of land in Group No. 6 (Old Survey No. 5). Petitioners had promised not to create third-party interests in the property until the case was resolved. However, Ramesh Gopinath Pawar allegedly violated this by registering and executing a sale deed in favor of Ashok Vitthal Pawar on 5th September 2024. Petitioners’ lawyer D.R. Kale called this act contempt of court. The case is represented by Adv. D.R. Kale for the petitioner and GPA holder Amit Vijaykumar Gangwal, while Adv. Amol Pawar represents the respondents.