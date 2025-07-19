Contest on innovative design for varsity’s trophy & memento

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Artistic trophies and mementoes will be prepared for the competitions and festivals of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar said this would be an open competition with an innovative design for this purpose. Those who have creative, innovative ideas for university trophies and mementoes can submit their entries of designs in the prescribed format to the Department of Students Development, Bamu, in hard copy and online up to August 10. The top three designs in both categories will get prizes along with certificates.

The university reserves the right to use the design received for the competition, make any necessary changes to it, and if necessary, it will be the responsibility of the contestant to make minor changes necessary for selection as per the decision of the Evaluation Committee.