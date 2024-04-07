Continuing Avinash's path is the highest praise

A life remembered: M’ada's first plastic surgeon Dr Avinash Yelikar's first death anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Avinash Yelikar was noble, kind, caring, and loving. He was skilled in surgery and always cared for the society. Although his eyes were piercing, there was compassion in them. The question of how we will continue keeping his legacy alive is of great importance. His public outreach was evident, but it is crucial to raise awareness among the people. Let us praise him, but the truest form of praise will be to carry on his legacy and live a life that honors his memory, said renowned plastic surgeon Dr Ravin Thatte.

Marathwada's renowned plastic surgeon, the late Dr Avinash Yelikar, was commemorated on the occasion of his first memorial day, marked by the release of the book titled 'Surgeon Garibancha, Maitra Jeevancha.' The event took place at the Rukmini Auditorium within the premises of MGM University on Sunday. Dr Thatte, renowned plastic surgeon, graced the occasion by releasing the book and delivering an insightful address.

The event was presided over by MGM University chancellor, Ankushrao Kadam, with dignitaries including union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLA Satish Chavan, MLC Vikram Kale, entrepreneur Madhukarrao Mule, and MGM vice president Dr PM Jadhav in attendance. The presence of notable personalities such as the editor of Gaurav Granth, former vice-chancellor Prof Dr Sudhir Gavhane, and Dr PY Mule, Dr Kanan Yelikar, Dr Aditya Yelikar, and Dr Sonali Yelikar were present on the dais.

The event concluded with an acknowledgment of Dr Mangala Borkar, the artist behind the oil painting of Dr Yelikar, and recognition of all those who contributed to the publication of the book.

A sensitive surgeon

Dr Karad paid tribute to Dr Avinash Yelikar's sensitivity and dedication as a surgeon, lauding him as a guiding light for social service. Dr Gavhane reflected on Dr Yelikar's selfless nature, emphasizing his humility and commitment to serving humanity without seeking personal recognition. Dr PY Mule echoed these sentiments, highlighting Dr Yelikar's enduring legacy of prioritizing the well-being of others throughout his life.