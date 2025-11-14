Contract staffer held for Rs 500 bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested a contract computer operator from the municipal corporation for accepting a bribe of Rs 500 after earlier demanding Rs 1,000 to issue documents needed for a funeral. The trap was executed in the birth and death certificate section of Zone 6, Cidco.

The ACB identified the accused as Firoz Khan (45), a contract operator, and Shaikh Ibrahim (53), a xerox shop owner who collected the cash on Khan’s instructions. Police said the FIR process is underway at Cidco police station. The complainant approached the ACB after Khan demanded Rs 1,000 to issue documents following the accidental death of the complainant’s cousin, Anil Bhalerao. During verification, Khan reduced the demand to Rs 500. On 14 November, Ibrahim accepted the amount from the complainant, and the ACB team immediately detained both. Officers also seized Khan’s phone and the bribe money.