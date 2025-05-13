Contract workers stage 4-hour protest at GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Contract workers from the Maharashtra State Kastrai Employees Welfare Federation staged a work stoppage at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on tuesday, demanding minimum wages and timely payments.

The protest, which began at 8 am, disrupted cleaning and other essential services in the area. The protest was called off by 12 pm after workers received assurances regarding timely payment. District President Vilas Jagtap, along with Sandeep Dhepe, Sagar Bagul, Milind Damodar, Bhaskar Navkar, and others, were present during the demonstration.

Photo Caption:

Contract workers staged a sit-in protest during the work stoppage at GMCH.