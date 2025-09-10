Contractor to face penalty for not placing diversion signs on Samruddhi Expressway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) chief engineer Sangita Jaiswal and superintending engineer Satish Shravage informed that punitive action will be taken against the contractor for failing to put up diversion signs for traffic at Daulatabad on the Samruddhi Expressway. Reports and a viral video on social media stating that “nails on the expressway caused multiple vehicle tyre punctures” have dragged MSRDC into controversy.

What were the nails on the expressway?

According to the MSRDC, on the Samruddhi Expressway, between chainage numbers 442 to 460, the first and second lanes had cracks in the road spanning approximately 15 km. As part of preventive maintenance measures, the MSRDC carried out ‘epoxy grouting’ to fill these cracks. While repairing the cracks, aluminium nozzles had to be fixed, which protruded 3 to 4 inches above the road surface. Consequently, the expressway was given a diversion.

The work was completed at 11.30 pm on Tuesday. During this time, vehicles speeding along the first lane crossed the diversion and ran over the nozzles, resulting in tyre punctures for three vehicles around 12.10 am on September 10. After reviewing the incidents, the MSRDC concluded that the contractor failed to arrange proper traffic diversion, leading to these mishaps. Therefore, punitive action will be taken against the contractor, said Jaiswal and Shravage.