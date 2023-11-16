Controversy flares up on Diwali due to bursting of firecrackers

Clashes reported at three places, severely injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Arguments broke out in the city on Diwali over the bursting of firecrackers. Three people have been seriously injured in different incidents.

According to police, the complainant woman lives in Vitthalnagar with her family. On November 13, at 8:30 pm, the woman's husband was bursting firecrackers in front of their house. His neighbors, the Mehra family, objected to him and started an argument. Sachin Umeshchandra Mehra (40) abused her husband and hit him with an iron rod. When the complainant and her mother-in-law tried to intervene, Sachin also beat them and injured them.

The second incident took place at Ramabai Ambedkarnagar in Mukundwadi on November 13 at 9 pm. The 16-year-old Aditya Pakhre was injured in the incident. According to the complaint, a youth named Avinash who lives in the area lit a firecracker and threw it on him.

Aditya requested him not to do so. However, Avinash then abused him and beat him up and injured him. A case was registered against Avinash in Mukundwadi police station.

A youth was attacked in Bhavsingpura over bursting firecrackers. Sagar Sahasrabuddhe (30) was seriously injured. Complainant woman Sunita Dabhade lives near the power house in Bhavsingpura with her family. On November 12 at 9:30 pm, the Dabhade family was celebrating Diwali by bursting firecrackers in front of their house. However, there was a dispute between Mavaskar and the accused. Sanjay Mavaskar attacked the woman with a wooden stick and a knife. Sagar, who rushed to her aid, got stabbed with a knife. A case was registered against Janardan Mavaskar, Sanjay Mavaskar along with another one in the Chawani police station.