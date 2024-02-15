Convocation ceremony held at Govt Institute of Sci

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first-ever convocation ceremony of the Government Institute of Science of the city was held on its campus on Wednesday.

Registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Prashant Amrutkar was the chief guest while Joint Director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, region) Dr Surendra Thakur was the guest of honour for the event. Director of GIS Dr Rajendra Satpute presided over the ceremony.

The convocation began with an academic procession. Aniruddha Pethkar made an introductory remarks.

Speaking at the event, Dr Prashant Amrutkar suggested students be updated and work hard to sustain the rapid developments occurring around in their vicinity.

Dr Surendra Thakur emphasized the role of government in providing the platform to nourish the talented minds of the region. Rajendra Satpute also spoke. The dignitaries awarded the degrees to the graduates.

The names of the top-ranked graduates are as follows; Yogesh Thorat (Geology), Prasad Ade (Biophysics), Preksha Marlecha (Biotechnology), Soniya Bhalerao (Microbiology) and Krishna Adagale (Botany). Abhay Salve proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Indarchand Gupta and Pooja Sonawane conducted the proceedings of the ceremony.