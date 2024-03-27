Convocation ceremony held for CPS workshop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A grand ceremony was held to celebrate the convocation of a seven-day confident public speaking workshop organized by Terapanth Yuvak Parishad Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday. The workshop, under the auspices of Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, was chaired by national organization minister Amit Sethia.

In all, 28 participants presented on various topics, with the top five being selected for recognition. All participants received a convocation certificate. Dignitaries expressed their appreciation, and families were honored. Family members and the Terapanth community also attended the event to show their support. City Terapanth sabha president Kaushik Surana, national trainer Akhil Maru and CPS national co-incharge Sonu Daga and others were present.