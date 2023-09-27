Convocation ceremony held in Govt College of Edn

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The convocation ceremony of the B Ed and M Ed batch of 2020-22 of Government College of Education was held on Wednesday.

Joint director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division) Dr Surendra Thakur presided over the function while the dean of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Chetna Sonkamble was the chief guest.

College principal Dr Nalini Chondekar was also seated on the dais. Earlier Dr Urjit Karwande made an introductory speech. The dignitaries presented the degrees to the students. Before the ceremony, a procession was taken out.

Dr Bhagyshri Subhedar conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Rameshwar Padme, Dr Gautam Gaikwad, Dr Sujata Sonawne, Ganga Dedwal, research students and others worked for the success of the event.