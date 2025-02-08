Cooler’s mesh and motor checked? Prices set to rise as summer heats up

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As winter fades, the summer heat is starting to take over. Sweaters are being packed away and coolers, long stored in attics or storerooms, are making their way back into homes. However, experts warn that before switching them on, users should check the mesh, wiring, and motor to avoid potential electric shocks.

--------------------------(BOX)-----------------------------

Temperature on the rise

Over the past week, temperatures have been steadily climbing:

Day Max (°C) Min (°C)

Sunday 31.816.4

Monday 33.216.5

Tuesday 34.017.5

Wednesday 33.617.6

Thursday 32.017.7

Friday 31.816.4

Saturday 33.518.0

-----------------------------(BOX)----------------------------

Check the Motor and Wiring First

Coolers that have been stored away for months might have damaged wiring, often chewed by rodents or motors that have rusted. Experts advise against turning them on immediately. Instead, a thorough inspection of wiring, motors, and switches should be conducted. Necessary repairs should be done to prevent electrical hazards as cases of electric shocks from faulty coolers are reported every year.

-----------------------------(BOX)----------------------------

Replace the cooling pads

Coolers use grass-based wood wool pads on three sides, which should be replaced annually to prevent foul odours. An alternative, honeycomb pads, are now available in the market, priced between Rs 200 and Rs 500. However, most consumers still prefer traditional grass pads, which cost around Rs 30 to Rs 50.

-----------------------------(BOX)----------------------------

Production costs push cooler prices up

The prices of key raw materials such as copper, aluminium, plastic and PVC have increased, leading to a 10-20% rise in production costs. Currently, coolers are available in the Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 range, but manufacturers warn that prices may rise further next month. "With rising production costs, cooler prices are expected to increase. Those planning to buy one should do so before the rates go up," said Manoj Prasad, a local cooler manufacturer.