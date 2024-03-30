Cop booked for raping deserted woman

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 44-year-old deserted woman has accused a 30-year-old police personnel of sexually exploiting her and also taking Rs 2 lakh from her through blackmailing.

The Cantonment Police Station registered a case of rape and cheating against the cop Vishal Sukhdev Dandge on Friday late in the evening.

The complainant stays with her children in the Cantonment Area. Vishal is presently attached to the Cantonment police station. A few years ago, he was attached to Vedantnagar police station. Hence in 2018, he got introduced to the complainant who was working in a private firm in the Vedantnagar vicinity. The duo soon became friends and started to see each other frequently.

The complainant stated that Vishal had sexually exploited her several times by taking her to hotels and government quarters in Mill Corner.

Later on, he started blackmailing the victim and succeeded in extracting Rs 2 lakh from her. Later on, he stopped seeing and speaking to her.

According to police, the victim has been deserted by her husband. As a result, she was staying separately. Earlier, she had submitted an application accusing the cop of harassment but had withdrawn at the eleventh hour. However, on Friday, she complained. Accordingly, the police booked the case against Vishal. Further investigation is on.