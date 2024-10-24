Copper cables worth Rs 5.26 lakh stolen from Waluj warehouse

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A daring theft of copper cables worth Rs 5.6 lakh took place at a warehouse in the Waluj industrial area on Monday, with two security guards emerging as prime suspects. A case has been registered against them at the MIDC Waluj police station.

The TCI Freight warehouse (Plot Nos. 43-44) employs around 10 to 12 workers and four security guards. On Monday at around 11 am, warehouse supervisor Rakesh Verma reported to manager Balveer Singh that three bundles of copper cables were missing. After receiving this information, Balveer Singh inspected the premises with officials and staff, confirming that the three bundles of copper cables, worth Rs 5,26,200, were indeed missing.

Balveer Singh reviewed the company's CCTV footage, which revealed that around 12:30 am on Sunday, security guard Vikram Chavan interrupted the power supply, causing the cameras to stop recording. When the power was restored, it was discovered that the three bundles of copper cables were missing. Manager Balveer Singh suspected that the other security guard, Lav Ade, had assisted Vikram Chavan in the theft. A complaint was filed against both guards at the MIDC Waluj police station, leading to a case being registered against them.