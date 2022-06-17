Copper stolen from company in Waluj

Aurangabad, June 17:

Four unidentified thieves stole copper amounting to Rs 6.5 lakh from S P Engineering Works Company in Waluj MIDC area by detaining the security guard and a worker in the office cabin on June 13 night.

Sandeep Bhaskarrao Patil (Priyadarshini Colony, Cidco) is the owner of this company, where spares needeed for electroplating in two and three wheeler vehicles.On Monday, the officer and the employees went home in the evening after completing their work. Security guard Kashinath Ingole and a worker Nitin Kumar were in the company. At night, four persons entered the company and detained Ingole and Nitin Kumar in a cabin and stole copper weighting 850 Kgs and amounting to around Rs 6.5 lakh in a loading rickshaw (MH20 CT 6523) of the company. The guard then informed the owner Patil about the theft.

Patil, supervisor Sanjay Nalawade and Pravin Wagh went to the company and inspected that copper worth Rs 6.5 lakh and a loading rickshaw amounting to Rs 1.35 lakh, all amounting to Rs 7.85 lakh were missing.

There are 15 CCTV cameras installed in the company, but the thieves took away DVR of the cameras before leaving the company. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Chetan Ogale is further investigating the case.