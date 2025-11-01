Copper wire worth ₹3 lakh stolen from company
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 1, 2025 20:40 IST2025-11-01T20:40:23+5:302025-11-01T20:40:23+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Unknown thieves broke into SMS Waluj CEPP Pvt. Ltd., located in the Waluj MIDC industrial area, and stole copper wire worth around Rs 3 lakh. The burglars also damaged solar panels, causing significant losses. The Waluj MIDC police registered a case on Saturday.
According to the complaint filed by Somnath Chavan, the company's project engineer, the incident took place after he closed the company around 6 pm on October 10 and went home. When he returned the next morning around 10 am, he discovered that a large quantity of copper wire had been stolen and several solar panels had been smashed.