Copper wire worth ₹3 lakh stolen from company

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Unknown thieves broke into SMS Waluj CEPP Pvt. Ltd., located in the Waluj MIDC industrial area, and stole copper wire worth around Rs 3 lakh. The burglars also damaged solar panels, causing significant losses. The Waluj MIDC police registered a case on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by Somnath Chavan, the company’s project engineer, the incident took place after he closed the company around 6 pm on October 10 and went home. When he returned the next morning around 10 am, he discovered that a large quantity of copper wire had been stolen and several solar panels had been smashed.