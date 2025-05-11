Copper wire worth ₹5 lakh stolen from hardware shop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a theft reported from Devgaon Rangari in Kannad tehsil, unidentified burglars broke into a hardware and motor rewinding shop, decamping with copper wire bundles and electrical starters collectively valued at Rs 5 lakh. The incident came to light on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, the break-in occurred at Mavali Hardware and Motor Rewinding, located on the main road in Devgaon Rangari. The shop, owned by Vilas Belekhar of Lakhani village in Vaijapur tehsil, had been shut since Saturday evening as the proprietor left for his native place. During the night, four miscreants arrived in a car, forced open the shutter, and stole 40 bundles of copper wire along with several electrical starters. The crime was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, footage of which has been seized by police for investigation. Belekhar discovered the theft upon reopening his shop around 3 pm on Sunday and immediately informed the authorities. A police team reached the site, conducted a panchnama, and registered a formal complaint at the Devgaon Rangari Police Station. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.