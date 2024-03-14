Cops wield MCOCA on city's most notorious sex racketeers

Major crackdown on international sex racket

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police have dealt a significant blow to an international sex racket operating in Marathwada, including the city, by applying Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on notorious agents involved in sex racket including Tushar Rajput (42) of Garkheda, Pravin Kurkoote (40) of Asiad Colony, and Kalyani Deshpande (55) of Pune, along with their associates. This marks the first instance of stringent action taken against such criminal networks in Marathwada.

The then police inspector of Cidco police station Geeta Bagwade, API Manoj Shinde, and PSI Amol Mhaske had led the operation. Professors Sunil Tambat (54) and Sandeep Pawar (32) were caught red-handed during the bust, revealing Tushar's re-engagement in high-profile sex trafficking post bail.

Tushar, a seasoned agent with a 20-year history in the trade, has been previously apprehended multiple times, with connections to major agents nationwide. The recent crackdown has led to the rescue of three victims, including a 28-year-old woman from Uzbekistan.

Due to Tushar's recurrent criminal activities, Deputy commissioner of police Navneet Kanwat had proposed invoking the MCOCA. A team led by assistant commissioners and police inspectors conducted the operation, seizing assets and initiating legal proceedings under MCOCA. This act allows for extended police custody and property confiscation of convicted criminals, aiming to dismantle organized crime syndicates effectively. A separate case was registered against Tushar in the racket case in Satara police station. After that on Thursday the orders for MCOCA action were issued.