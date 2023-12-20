Cornell Maha-60 training programme today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The district industries centre will host a Cornell Maha-60 training programme under the district outreach programme on December 21 in the Indo German Tool Room auditorium, P-31, MIDC, Chikalthana between 10.00 am to 01.00 pm.

The programme has been arranged to fuel the startup ecosystem and connect aspiring entrepreneurs with the Maharashtra government's Maha-60 initiative. The programme aims to raise awareness about Maha-60's training and framework, foster a supportive local environment, and guide potential entrepreneurs. From startups and students and established businesses, all are welcome to learn, network, and access valuable resources. The organisers have appealed to be present for the programme.