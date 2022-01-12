Corona affected workers denied treatment in the GMCH

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

Employees union of the GMCH on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the refusal of the GMCH administration to treat a corona-positive employee in the GMCH. The condition of the employee was not serious. He was also demanding house quarantine. But home isolation cannot be recommended by a GMCH doctor, the GMCH administration clarified.

A delegation of employees from the GMCH met the acting dean Dr Kailas Zine. Employees expressed displeasure over the denial of treatment to the employee. The employee who works as a lab technician in GMCH was sent back from the casualty ward on Tuesday. The delegation demanded that if an employee comes to the GMCH for treatment, he should be treated in a cooperative manner. Employees also demanded that a separate ward should be set up in the GMCH for the treatment of any person suffering from corona. State government class four employees association Suresh Aherkar, divisional vice president Ravindra Dabhade, Raju Chandrasekhar, Mohan Solat, Dalsingh Salampure and others were present.

Treatments was not denied

No one, from patients to staff, is denied treatment at GMCH. The staff concerned was demanding home isolation. But doctors in the GMCH cannot prescribe home isolation. Because the patient has to be followed up. So he was advised to go to Meltron covid care centre. Administration has ordered to only admit critical patients, said Dr Zine.