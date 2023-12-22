Corona examination of 141 suspects on Friday

JN.1 virus is not serious - Dr Paras Mandlecha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: According to the government directive, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has started screening suspected corona patients for the last three to four days. On Thursday, two people were found infected with Corona in the Cidco N-7 area.

The municipal team conducted the RT PCR test on the suspected persons in their contact on Friday. During the day, RT PCR of 59 people and antigen test of 82 people were done. None tested positive for antigen. Municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha informed that the JN.1 virus is not so serious.

The RT PCR test of the husband of the 65-year-old woman from the Cidco N-7 area and four family members living with the ten-year-old girl was done on Friday. Their reports will be received on Saturday. In all, 141 people were tested on Friday.

Dr Mandlecha said that a patient infected with JN.1 will not need to be admitted to the hospital or given oxygen. Senior citizens with blood pressure and diabetes should take precaution. He appealed that masks should be worn in crowded places.