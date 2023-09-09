Corona in control; but Dengue?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Several researches were accomplished in the Western countries to gain control over Corona. Now, Corona is under control, but we have not able to gain control over Dengue for the past several years. Dengue is not imported from foreign countries and hence there should be extensive research on the Dengue vaccine in India, opined the experts during the conference of the pediatricians.

The conference was inaugurated in the city by the president of the International Association of Pediatricians Dr Mortada (Egypt). Indian Association of Pediatrics (IAP) president Dr Upendra Kinjwadekar, Dr Vasant Khatalkar, secretary Dr Bhaskar Shenoy, chairman of the organizing committee Dr Ganesh Kulkarni, secretary Dr Nikhil Pathak, Dr Prashant Jadhav, Dr Lalit Une, Dr Suhas Rote, Dr Prashant Chavan, Dr Renu Boralkar, Dr Mandar Deshpande and others were present.

Dr Mortada spoke on the fungal diseases in the near future and its challenges. New diseases are coming to the fore and hence there is a possibility of an increase in fungal diseases. Hence, there is a need to take immediate measures now, he said.

Doctors from all over the country participated in the conference.

Dr Balsubramanyam from Chennai said, that corona was given serious consideration and now there is a need to consider Dengue with the same importance. Research should be done to gain control over Dengue, he said.