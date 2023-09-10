Corporation eyeing state government's help to fund new water supply scheme

Corporation has to pay Rs 850 crore as its own share for the scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation is seeking the state government's help to fund its share of the Rs 2740 crore new water supply scheme. The corporation has to pay Rs 850 crore as its own share, but it does not have the money. The corporation has already corresponded with the government three times, but there has been no decision yet. The proposal will be placed before the cabinet meeting on September 16.

The new water supply scheme has been included in the Amrit-II scheme of the Central government. The central government is going to give Rs 1150 crore for the scheme. The state government will have to pay Rs 740 crore and the municipal corporation will have to pay Rs 850 crore. The corporation is already facing a financial crisis. It had to contribute Rs 250 crores for various schemes of Smart City and had to take a loan of Rs 250 crores for the same. The corporation also has to pay Rs 150 crores to Smart City for road works.

The corporation is hoping that the state government will approve its proposal and help it to fund the new water supply scheme. The scheme is important to meet the growing water demand of the city.

Fate hangs in balance

The fate of the water supply scheme hangs in balance as the state cabinet is set to decide on whether to release Rs 850 crore to the municipal corporation on September 16. Meanwhile, the BJP government has been positive regarding the scheme and the officials are hopeful about granting the demand.